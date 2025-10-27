The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca’s Graysen Provance

Seneca junior setter Graysen Provance won the online vote and is The Times Athlete of the Week.

Provance had four kills and 16 assists in the championship match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

Also on the ballot were Bailey Miller (Earlville girls volleyball), Sunny Weber (Sandwich girls cross country) and Zulee Moreland (Ottawa girls tennis).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Seneca's Graysen Provance sets the ball in the air in a match earlier this season at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames? And if so, what are they and where did they come from?

Provance: Yes, people call me Gray, Gray Gray, or G. I’ve been called Gray or Gray Gray since I was little and G since last year.

How old were you when you started playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?

Provance: I started officially playing volleyball in sixth grade. But I come from a big family that loves to get together and play sports. We love to play volleyball, basketball, slow-pitch softball, and more. My parents, as well as most of my aunts and uncles, also coach sports, so from the time I can remember, all of our parties or get-togethers include something involving sports.

What has been your best memory so far this volleyball season and why?

Provance: My best memory this season was winning the Sandwich tournament. It was an early morning, so everyone slept on the bus. That’s not always the best start to a full day of playing, but we showed up and had amazing energy right from the start. Everyone was excited to be there and compete for a trophy.

You can invite three historical figures – past or present, dead or alive – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?

Provance:

Michael Jordan - I have so many questions for him. The energy that he brought to the floor was unmatched. I would love to ask about if he were to do it again, what he would change and keep the same. Ashlyn Philpot - She plays volleyball at the University of Illinois. My cousin and I just went to watch them, and she was automatically my favorite player. Kevin Hart - He is hilarious and I think that I would get along with him pretty well.

You can take one skill or talent from a teammate that maybe you feel you don’t have. What skill or talent would that be, and who are you taking it from?

Provance: I would choose Tessa Krull’s energy because she always keeps everyone up and she always has a smile on her face.

What’s your favorite subject in school and why?

Provance: My favorite subject in school is English. I love reading and writing.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Provance: I would choose SZA. I would go to Crypto.com Arena.

You and the team just scored a big victory and are going out to dinner to celebrate. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Provance: I would go to Canes and I would order the Caniac Combo.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Provance: I have family all over the country and I love to travel to visit them. I also love the beach. Folly Beach is my family’s favorite vacation spot.

Do you have any college plans yet? Do they involve sports?

Provance: Yes, my dream school is to go to Coastal Carolina. I don’t know if I want to play any sports in college yet, but if I were to play a sport, I would want to play volleyball.