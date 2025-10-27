Streator Ace Hardware celebrates new ownership, store improvements

The Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in front of Streator Ace Hardware to celebrate the new ownership and recent store improvements. Pictured in the ribbon cutting are (from left) Maria Amir, owner of Ace Hardware; Derek Barichello, executive director of the Streator Chamber of Commerce; Chris Amir, owner of Ace Hardware; Steve Dickey, manager at Ace Hardware; Jane Kreier, manager at Ace Hardware; Lori Snell, vice president of the Streator Chamber; Dan Thorpen, maintenance director at Ace Hardware; Dana Stillwell, Chamber ambassador; Jason Jones, manager at Ace Hardware; Trevor Amir, owner of Ace Hardware, Judy Booze, Chamber ambassador; and Ben Hiltabrand, president of the Streator Chamber. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

Streator Ace Hardware marked a new chapter Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Streator Chamber of Commerce.

New owners Chris, Maria and Trevor Amir were recognized for the store’s recent building improvements at 404 E. Main St.

Since purchasing the business in August, the Amir family has installed new signage, updated the front facade and extended store hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Inside, they’ve reorganized aisles to improve traffic flow and increase retail space, with more updates planned, said Chris Amir.

Earlier this year, the Streator City Council approved a $15,000 facade grant to assist with exterior improvements to the downtown building.

The Amirs said they want to continue the strong customer service tradition established by the previous owners, the Stone family. They also operate Ace Hardware locations in Ottawa, Seneca and Princeton.

“We’re happy to have owners who understand the importance this hardware store has to our community, because they are familiar with towns like ours,” Streator Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Derek Barichello said. “Ace is an anchor to our downtown, and we’re excited for the Amir family to have continued success there.”