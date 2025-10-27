IVCC honors emeritus recipients, expands mental health access

Retired faculty and administrators were recognized by the Illinois Valley Community College Board after being awarded honorary titles of emeritus. Jamie Gahm (left) served as Director of Continuing Education and Business Services for 30 years. Diane Christianson (right) taught the Early Childhood Education program and administered the campus childcare center. Laura Hodgson Block (not pictured) was a nursing instructor, program recruiter and supporter (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College recognized three retired professionals with emeritus status during the Tuesday, Oct. 21, Board of Trustees meeting.

Faculty members Diane Christianson and Laura Hodgson Block, along with administrator Jamie Gahm, received honorary emeritus titles in September. The board presented formal resolutions honoring their contributions.

In other business, trustees approved seeking proposals for an additional mental health provider to offer virtual clinical therapy outside regular school hours, according an IVCC news release.

IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris said in a news release that the current college mental health provider offers services during school hours, but to better support the students, the college is actively exploring ways to extend mental health services to evenings, weekends and during college break.

Morris also reported that Eagles Peak, the campus food pantry, served a record number of visitors in September. More than 200 households, including 300 children, received assistance during the last fiscal quarter.

According to the release, Fall enrollment showed a 2% increase over last year, with students registering for 3% more credit hours.

The board also proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in partnership with Safe Journeys, renewed its contract with student billing system TouchNet, and announced new staff appointments, including custodian Sandra Safranske, copy center assistant Brianna Mariani and public services librarian Kate Struckman-Johnson.