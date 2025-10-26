2025 BCR Regional Volleyball Previews

Princeton coach Andy Puck and the Tigresses will be hosting a Class 2A Regional, opening against Kewanee at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bureau Valley and Putnam County are also hosting area regionals. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional

Team to beat: Wethersfield (27-5)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (2) Wethersfield vs. (15) DePue (0-18), 6 p.m. Match 2: (8) Alleman (9-21) vs. (10) Annawan (10-19-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday - Match 3: (3) ROWVA-Williamsfield (29-6) vs. (14) LaMoille (1-19), 6 p.m. Match 4: (6) Bureau Valley (15-16) vs. (11) Stark County (9-17-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday - Match 5: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m. Match 6: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m. Thursday - Championship: Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Storm not only benefit from playing at home but also from dropping down from 2A to 1A for the first time since four classes were implemented in 2007. They will look to avenge a 25-17, 25-22 conference loss at Stark County in the quarterfinals and then set their sights on R-W, which held off the Storm on Wednesday 31-29, 23-25, 25-23. “It is a special thing for the girls to be able to continue their season on our home court in front of a home crowd. It is also very exciting to host our 1A postseason debut,” BV coach Saige Barnett said. The Storm seek their first regional title since 2017. ... The Flying Geese, the defending regional champion, beat the Storm 20-25, 25-23, 25-15 on Oct. 15 at the Storm Cellar to clinch the Lincoln Trail Conference title.

Last year’s regional finals: Wethersfield def. Annawan 25-16, 25-18

BCR Pick: Wethersfield over R-W

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Bureau Valley will have all the comforts of home playing for the 1A regional title at the Storm Cellar. First up is Stark County at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo provided by Jamison Media Services)

Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Team to beat: Henry-Senachwine (29-5)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (7) Putnam County (19-15-1) vs. (9) Princeville (11-20-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Orion (18-15) vs. (13) Ridgewood (2-28), 6 p.m. Match 3: (5) St. Bede (17-12-1) vs. (12) Galva (6-21), 7 p.m. Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Henry-Senachwine vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m. Thursday - Championship: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Mallards won the regional title last year on St. Bede’s home court and the Bruins would like to return the favor. The Bruins got a good start by beating the Mallards at Henry on Tuesday 18-25, 25-21, 25-19. Nicole Trenka has guided the Bruins to 16 wins in her first season as head coach. ... Orion drops to 1A after winning a 2A regional a year ago.

Last year’s regional finals: Henry def. St. Bede 25-23, 25-19; Orion def. Riverdale 25-20, 25-27, 25-10 (2A)

BCR Pick: St. Bede over Henry-Senachwine

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Biggsville West Central Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Members of the St. Bede volleyball team react after pulling off a upset over Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Team to beat: Sherrard (28-5-1)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (7) Sterling Newman (16-18) vs. (10) Mendota (6-27-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (2) Sherrard vs. Winner 1 6 p.m. Match 3: (3) Princeton (19-13-1) vs. (6) Kewanee (16-15-1), 7 p.m. Thursday - Championship: Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: It promises to be a memorable regional for Andy Puck and his Tigresses, who get to play at home for their first title since 2021. With their eyes on favored Sherrard, Puck said the Tigresses can not afford to overlook the Boilers even though they swept them both times 2-0 in conference play. The Tigresses will get a postseason tune-up at 3A Geneseo on Saturday. ... Sherrard beat Princeton twice in battle of the two Tigers, including the championship match (17-25, 25-21, 25-23) in the Hall Early Bird Tournament on Aug. 30. Sherrard has lost only to Riverdale (twice), Orion and Alleman in 31 matches. ... Mendota’s young team continues to grow under veteran coach Demi Salazar in his second season. ... Newman has won 10 of its last 17 matches, greatly improving the more they play as Puck predicted when his squad beat the Comets early in the season.

BCR Pick: Princeton over Sherrard

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Mercer County Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Class 2A Rock Falls Regionalx

Team to beat: Erie-Prophetstown (31-4)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (8) Hall (9-20-1) vs. (9) Oregon (4-18), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (1) E-P vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Match 3: (4) Rock Falls (21-14) vs. (5) Riverdale (21-10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday - Championship: Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Red Devils open with Oregon looking to play favored E-P. ... The Panthers made a 10-0 run to the Three Rivers East title and now set their sights on defending their regional title. ... Rock Falls is just two years removed from winning the 2A state championship. Both the Rockets and Riverdale reached regional finals last year.

Last year’s regional finals: E-P def. Rock Falls 25-15, 25-21; Orion def. Riverdale 25-20, 25-27, 25-10

BCR Pick: E-P over Rock Falls

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Other area regionals

At Somonauk (1A): Team to beat: (2) Aurora Christian (25-4). Others: (3) Somonauk (16-8), (6) Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy (17-16), (7) Earlville (20-12), (10) Leland (12-12), (11) Amboy-Ohio (7-18-4), (14) Indian Creek (4-24), (15) Forreston (2-24-2). Note: Amboy-Ohio plays Parkview Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday. BCR pick: Aurora Christian

At Grant Park (1A): Team to beat: Watseka (21-11). Others: (4) Grant Park (15-13), (5) Tri-Point, (8) Ottawa Marquette (11-14), (9) Donovan (13-14), (12) Crete Illinois (3-18), (13) Bridgeview. BCR pick: Watseka

At Monmouth-Roseville (2A): Team to beat: (2) Eureka (27-5). Others: (3) El Paso-Gridley (20-10) vs. (6) Rockridge (10-21), (8) Monmouth-Roseville (10-25), (10) Peoria Manual (0-21). BCR pick: Eureka

At Mercer County (2A): Team to beat: (1) Chillicothe IVC (24-11). Others: (4) Peoria Notre Dame (21-12), (5) Mercer County (16-17), (7) Farmington (8-21), (9) Canton (2-25). BCR pick: IVC

At Galesburg (3A): Team to beat: (2) LaSalle-Peru (28-5). Others: (3) Metamora (21-12), (6) Geneseo (22-10), (7) Streator (17-16-1), (9) Galesburg (13-20). BCR pick: Metamora.

At Rochelle (3A): Team to beat: (2) Dixon (21-9). Others: (3) Sycamore (18-14), (5) Rochelle (14-19), (7) Ottawa (9-21-2). BCR pick: Dixon

At Sterling (3A): Team to beat: (1) Morris (28-6). Others: (4) Sterling (18-16), (6) Freeport (10-21), (8) Plano (11-22), (9) Rockford East (4-19-2). BCR pick: Morris

- Kevin Hieronymus