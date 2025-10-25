Reed won’t run again for Bureau County sheriff

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed said in a Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, press release he will not seek a fourth term of office. (Derek Barichello)

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed said in a Friday press release that he will not seek a fourth term of office.

Reed said one of the biggest reasons he’s not seeking reelection is “the burden the State of Illinois has put on law enforcement and the laws legislators have passed failing to protect the victims of crime, including law enforcement officers themselves,” including the SAFE-T Act.

“I believe the legislation passed in Illinois endangers the safety of our citizens and the officers who serve and protect us,” Reed said.

Reed further noted two close colleagues, Chief Deputy Bret Taylor and Lt. Becky Gosch, have advised him they plan to retire next year, and “I will miss their guidance.”

“While it is difficult to leave a career you have grown to love,” he said, “I feel the time is right both personally and professionally. I know in my heart it’s time for the next generation in leadership to take over and serve the citizens of our county.”