Peru Debo Ace Hardware hosts grand reopening Saturday

A grand reopening at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru is Saturday, following the store’s completion of a remodel.

Owner Dana Debo-Kuhne said the hardware store at 1713 4th St. was remodeled to add a modern layout, exciting brands, and fresh decor. They have updated fixtures, flooring, and are introducing products and brands relevant to their customers, she said.

The store opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.

