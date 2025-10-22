Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Peru Debo Ace Hardware hosts grand reopening Saturday

Remodeled store at 1713 4th St. features modern layout, new brands

Debo Ace Hardware Peru.

A grand reopening at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru is Saturday, following the store’s completion of a remodel.

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

A grand reopening at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru is Saturday, following the store’s completion of a remodel.

Owner Dana Debo-Kuhne said the hardware store at 1713 4th St. was remodeled to add a modern layout, exciting brands, and fresh decor. They have updated fixtures, flooring, and are introducing products and brands relevant to their customers, she said.

The store opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

La Salle County BusinessBusinessNewsTribuneEyes on EnterpriseIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesPeru