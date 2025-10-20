Vescogni announces election bid for circuit judge

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni announced her bid for a full, six-year term on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Vescogni was appointed to the judgeship this past spring. (Melissa Mata Photography)

Circuit Court Judge Michelle A. Vescogni announced Monday her Republican candidacy to continue her service to the citizens of La Salle, Bureau, and Grundy Counties in the position to which she was appointed in the spring.

Prior to her appointment to the circuit judge position in April, Judge Vescogni served as an associate judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit for nearly nine years.

In April 2025, the Illinois Supreme Court appointed Judge Vescogni to the position of Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit from a pool of eleven candidates. In making the appointment,

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary K. O’Brien highlighted Judge Vescogni’s professional accomplishments when announcing Vescogni’s elevation from associate to circuit judge.

“Prior to joining the bench, Judge Vescogni was a solo practitioner representing families throughout La Salle County for over 16 years,” O’Brien said. “With over a combined 25 years of experience serving as both a judge and practitioner, I have the utmost confidence that Judge Vescogni will continue to serve her community with distinction.”

Vescogni has presided over every type of case at the trial court level. She currently sits in the criminal division in Ottawa.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of the 13th Judicial Circuit, and I look forward to continuing my service as a Circuit Judge,” she said. “The community deserves an experienced,

impartial judge who considers procedural fairness and the right to be heard. I have dedicated my judicial career to upholding the principles of justice.”

Vescogni serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association, as well as the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Foundation. She is the Co-Chair of the Pro Bono Committee and 3rd District Chair of the Safety & Security Committee of the Illinois Judges Association.

She is also a faculty member of the Supreme Court’s bi-annual Education Conference, where she teaches her colleagues in the areas of family law and criminal law. She also serves as a new judge mentor, a position that was conferred upon her by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Vescogni has been a long-time member of the Illinois State Bar Association and is currently the secretary of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. She has been a frequent lecturer and guest speaker at various local grade schools and high schools.

Vescogni has been endorsed by the Illinois Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, which is comprised of 19 different union organizations.

Vescogni resides in Peru with her husband Brian and their two daughters.

For more information about Judge Vescogni’s campaign, visit www.judgeshellyvescogni.com