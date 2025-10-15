Streator’s JACKpots Pub to change ownership Oct. 30

JACKpots Pub owners, Jessica and Chad Lucas, announced they will be handing their Streator business over to new owners. (Provided)

JACKpots Pub owners, Jessica and Chad Lucas, announced they will be handing their Streator business over to new owners.

“This was not an easy decision, but as our lives have become busier, we’re looking forward to spending more time with our four children and focusing on our other careers,” read a social media post making the announcement. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the memories, the friendships, and the opportunity to serve you all these years.”

The Lucas’ final day of operation will be Thursday, Oct. 30. Customers are encouraged to use their gift cards.

