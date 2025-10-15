‘Shrek the Musical’ brings fun, timely message

The cast of Shrek the Musical act out a scene during a rehearsal of Shrek the Musical on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 at the Henry United Methodist Church. The River Valley Players are staging Shrek the Musical, with performances scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and 21-22, 2005 at the Henry United Methodist Church in Henry (Scott Anderson)

As soon as Jeff Sudakov found out River Valley Players were casting for Shrek, he made known his interest. That part was going to be his.

Why would Sudakov be so keen to play an ogre who dwells in isolation? Sudakov remembered some difficult years as a youth when he, too, felt like an outcast.

“I was a bit of a loner and was bullied in school,” Sudakov said. “I feel like I kind of understand Shrek and where he’s coming from: he doesn’t feel like he can trust anyone doesn’t have any friends.

“And then he finds that if he trust a little and if he reaches out a little and it takes a lot of pulling which rack he doesn’t do it easily he does finally realize he does have a place.”

That’s one of the reasons River Valley Players is staging “Shrek The Musical,” a family-friendly musical comedy that follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. Everyone can relate to Shrek at one level or another.

River Valley Players, based in Henry, is celebrating its 49th season with a stage adaptation of the 2001 hit film starring Mike Myers as the curmudgeonly but ultimately kind-hearted ogre.

While casting might not have been easy – River Valley Players has a broad array of talent contending for limited roles -- director Christine Gaspardo found that her players were familiar not only with the film original but the Broadway adaptation with its snappy music.

“Shrek the musical follows along the same storyline as the film,” Gaspardo said. “They just add music to it so it makes it 10 times better because music makes everything better.

“It is such a blast. I have always loved Shrek, and my dad and I have the opportunity to direct Shrek Junior. When, about 11 years ago, the opportunity presented itself for me to direct the full version with adults, I jumped on it and it’s been a wonderful experience.”

Shrek will be big fun for the audience. For the cast and crew, however, there was a bit of work involved. Between the costumes and makeup and the complex singing and choreography, there were moving parts to be ironed out.

“A major part of the show is music and choreography which makes it pop for the audience,” said Bob Eckert, music director. “It’s very enjoyable and it makes the time go fast. “With that being said, that means there’s a lot of music to be learned and with that being said there’s a lot of harmony needs to be presented and learned and some well or to come off successfully.”

“So there are a lot of very different things that happens throughout the show and pulling it all together is definitely a challenge.”

Even for casual fans of musical theater, however, “Shrek the Musical” has a timely theme that is pertinent for a divisive era in American history.

“The themes of this show of diversity, inclusion, and tolerance are powerful and reflected in the song ‘Freak Flag,’ which is sung by the fairy tale creatures,” said Monika Sudakov, spokeswoman for the troupe. “They are all banished because they are different and they realize that they have to celebrate their differences and unite together to create a world where everyone is special and unique and we all value one another for that.

“I think it’s a really important message right now and may be worth including as part of the reason why this show is so pertinent today.”

“Shrek the Musical” will be presented at 1301 Second St., Henry. Show dates are as follows:

-Saturday, Nov. 15: dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by the show

-Sunday, Nov. 16: lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the show

-Friday, Nov. 21: show only begins at 7:30 pm.

-Saturday, Nov. 22: dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by the show

-Sunday, Nov. 23: lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the show

Tickets can be purchased beginning on Oct. 15 at 9:00am at www.rvphenry.org or 309-238-7878.

Tickets for the Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 performances is $43, including meal package. Cost for tickets on Nov. 21 for the show only is $23.