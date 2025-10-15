Princeton enjoys senior night success against Mendota

Caroline Keutzer and her classmates had business to take care of on senior night at Prouty Gym Tuesday night, and that’s exactly what they did.

Princeton celebrated its six seniors in a dominating way, defeating Mendota 25-15, 25-12 in its final Three Rivers East match of the season.

For Keutzer, she thought it was pretty much business as usual for the Tigresses (19-13, 7-3).

“We usually play good,” Keutzer said. “I felt like our transition was good, our defense was good. They’re pretty unpredictable where they hit, but I feel like our defense was very good.”

Senior setter Makayla Hecht served for four straight points with junior Danika Burden and senior Kathy Maciczak teaming up for a block for a 15-4 Princeton lead.

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton’s senior libero, served up an ace to send the Tigresses to a 19-7 lead.

Mendota made a five-point run with Eva Beetz on the line, and Elana Hoch contributing a block and Layle Denault a perfectly placed hit on the back end to draw the Spikers within 19-12.

After a Keighley Davis block, Ava Kyle served for three points before kills by Davis and Keutzer wrapped up the 25-15 opener.

The Tigresses opened up a 20-7 lead in Game 2 with a nine-point run on the serving of Keutzer, with Maciczak making good on a kill and a block.

Two hits by Davis and one by junior Josie Sierens sent the Tigresses to a 24-9 lead with Mendota hitting deep to end the set at 25-11.

“We wanted to have five or less unforced errors and two or less missed serves,“ said Princeton coach Andy Puck, noting they accomplished that goal in the second set and not quite in the first. ”That’s seven points you can keep in your favor, and hopefully they’re serving balls your way that you can terminate points. That theory worked out tonight against a young and inexperience team."

Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll lays out for save Tuesday night at Prouty Gym against Mendota. The Tigresses won 25-15, 25-12. (Mike Vaughn)

Mendota coach Demi Salazar, whose Spikers played Princeton to a 21-19, 21-12 match at the Princeton tournament on Saturday, wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I think a lot of times on senior night it can go either way,” Salazar said. “If your kids get the lead right away and play really well you’re going to do well. And they did. They got a lead on us and we missed a serve and then missed another one.

“They were pretty relaxed through the whole thing. And they have a lot of good hitters. If you’re relaxed and you’re hitting, it’s hard to stop.”

Each of the six seniors played their part in the Tigresses’ victory with Driscoll posting a team-high seven points, two aces and five digs, Lawson leading the team with five kills, Hecht dishing out 10 assists, Davis delivering three kills and Keutzer and Maciczak contributing two kills apiece.

Puck said this senior night win was especially rewarding for him.

“A lot of these kids have been with me since their sophomore year. They took their lumps and now it’s fun to watch to see them have some success,” Puck said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow not only as athletes on the floor but as young ladies, too, and getting to know their families over the years and them just accepting me as a coach and also as a person, and my wife (Gina) and our coaching staff.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s a great, great group.”

Keutzer feels like the Tigresses are in good shape for the postseason and that the upcoming matches with Geneseo and Morris will help get them ready.