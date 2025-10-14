Epilepsy Advocacy Network hosts Give-Back Night Oct. 22

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network will hold a community give-back night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, at B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House, 1012 La Salle St., Ottawa.

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network will hold a community give-back night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, at B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House, 1012 La Salle St., Ottawa.

The restaurant will donate a portion of dine-in orders to the network’s services. The services provide support to epilepsy-impacted individuals and families.

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network will also partner with State Rep. Amy Murri Briel, D-Ottawa, to hold a free seizure recognition and response training event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, at Briel’s district office, 628 Columbus St, Suite 408, Ottawa.

Participants can learn practical skills to support individuals experiencing seizures. No registration is required to attend.