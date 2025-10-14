DAR Chapter Highlights Sacagawea, Plans Historic Home Visit

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its regular meeting Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St.

Program presenter Nancy Gillfillan shared the importance of Shoshone Indian Sacagawea to the success of the Lewis and Clark trek to explore the United States’ western portion. The Louisiana Purchase was arranged by Thomas Jefferson. Americans wanted information on the territory from North Dakota to the Pacific Ocean.

Sacagawea traveled with her French trapper husband to serve as an interpreter, guide, and symbol of peace as the group encountered Indian tribes. She also knew Indian herbs for illnesses and plants to supplement meals. Sacagawea gave birth a boy named Jean Baptiste Charbonneau. Her importance to the expedition’s success was obvious when she saved written records and equipment after a canoe was swamped, and materials went into the river.

Gillfillan interspersed the story with Native American flute music. She serves as the Illinois State Organization’s American Indians chairman. Gillfillan also plays the flute at DAR functions.

Chapter Regent Jean Galetti sounded the gavel to begin the chapter’s business meeting. The chairs reported information on Martha Washington, the Committees of Safety before and during the Revolutionary War, the story of Jessie Little Doe, and important October events including the Battle of Saratoga, British surrender at Yorktown, White House cornerstone laid, and the Thanksgiving Day Proclamation issued by Abraham Lincoln.

Community Classroom and Constitution Week chair Annette Lionberger promoted Constitution Week with Principal Brock Zinke. During Constitution Week, Henry-Senachwine High School students received a bookmark displaying the U.S. Constitution Preamble and an attached treat. Promotion materials were distributed to Henry-Senachwine grade, junior and high schools, Midland Middle School, and Putnam County Junior High School. Lacon, Henry, Magnolia, McNabb, Granville, and Hennepin libraries received posters and worksheets. Proclamations were signed by school principals and mayors. The members rang bells 13 times for the 13 original states.

The U.S. Flag, Good Citizens, Franco-American Committee, DAR magazine, and Celebrate Daughters Committee chairs also shared reports.

The members finalized arrangements to visit the 1858 Ottawa home, originally belonging to Civil War Gen. W.H.L. Wallace, Oct. 5. Members also wrote messages to Peoria’s Honor Flight veterans and collected donations for the Henry Food Pantry.

The next meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Henry Public Library. The meeting presenter will be American Legion Post 323 Commander Roger Masters. The presentation topic is “The American Legion History and Principles.”

For more information, visit dar.org or call 815-866-4288.