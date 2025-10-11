Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny crowned as IHSA Class 1A State golf champ: Saturday’s BCR/NewsTribune roundup

Bureau Valley's Wyatt Novotny shot a round of a 2-over 73 in Saturday’s final round at Prairie Vista Golf Course, finishing with a two-day total of 144 to claim the 2025 IHSA Class 1A State golf championship. He is the first state champion from Bureau County. (Photo provided)

Boys golf

At Bloomington: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny led from start to finish to capture the 2025 IHSA Class 1A State medalist crown.

Novotny shot a round of a 2-over 73 in Saturday’s final round at Prairie Vista Golf Course, finishing with a two-day total of 144, good for a two-stroke edge over Teutopolis senior Coen Pennington. He opened with a 2-under 69 round as Friday’s leader.

Novotny is the first state golf champion from Bureau County.

Hall, which qualified as a team for the first time, had three golfers in Saturday’s finals. Junior Luke Bryant placed 56th with a plus-16 170, junior Noah Plym was 76th at 176 and senior Clayton Fusinetti 77th at 177.

Teutopolis won the team title, carding a 623 with Fulton (634) second and Riverdale (637) third.

Boys soccer

Mendota 6, Ottawa 1: Johan Cortez and Cesar Casas each scored a hat trick with assists from 3 goals as the Trojans won on the road Saturday. Danny Garcia, Ramiro Palacios and Cortez each had assists while Mateo Goy made six saves in goal.

Volleyball

Princeton repeats: Princeton repeated as champions of its own tournament with a 4-0 run, defeating Plano 21-18, 21-6, Mendota 21-19, 21-12, Byron 21-11, 21-18 and Mercer County 20-21, 21-12, 15-13.

Leaders for Princeton (18-13) were Keely Lawson with 27 kills, 27 points and 10 digs, Caroline Keutzer with 24 kills, 18 points and four aces, Camryn Driscoll with 44 points, four aces and 20 digs, Keighley Davis with 18 kills, four blocks, 19 points and six aces and Ava Kyle with 19 points, six aces and 12 digs.

Princeton senior Keely Lawson was named as MVP and classmate Camryn Driscoll joined her on the all-tournament team along with Mendota senior Laylie Denault and junior Mariyah Elam.

College soccer

At Elgin: The IVCC women’s team lost 8-1 and the men followed with an 8-0 loss on the road.