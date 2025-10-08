Somonauk/Leland/Newark tops Serena on PKs in Little Ten Tournament semis: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Serena 2 (OT/PKs): In the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley, the top-seeded Bobcats outshot the No. 5-seeded Huskers 3-2 in penalty kicks after the teams were tied 2-2 through regulation and two overtimes Tuesday.

Serena received regulation tallies from Easton Bucs (assisted by Justin Delgado) and Ethan Stark (unassisted). S/L/N took the lead early in the second overtime, but Payton Twait tied the game with 1 minute, 30 seconds left off an assist by Joey Tuftie.

Serena (8-13-3) now plays No. 3-seeded Indian Creek, which fell 6-2 to No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock, in the third-place match at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Bobcats will follow playing the Royals in the championship match.

DePue/Hall 4, Earlville 0: In the consolation bracket of the LTC Tournament at Hinckley, the Red Raiders fell short against the Little Giants.

Manteno 6, Streator 0: At Manteno, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the league champion Panthers.

Mooseheart 6, Sandwich 1: At Mooseheart, the Indians fell to the Red Ramblers.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 4, Pontiac 1; Ottawa 3, Coal City 2: At the L-P Sports Complex, the Pirates improved to 12-0 on the season with wins over the Indians and Coalers in La Salle.

Against Pontiac, Zulee Moreland (6-4, 4-6, 10-3) and Reese Purcell (6-1, 6-0) earned wins at singles, while the duos of Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis/Savannah Frederickson (6-2, 6-3) and Gracie Polancic/Caitlyn Trettenero (6-1, 6-3) were also victorious.

Ottawa swept the doubles matches against Coal City, with Moreland/Hernandez-Solis (6-1, 6-2), Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted (6-4, 6-3) and Polancic/Trettenero (6-3, 6-2) swinging to triumphs.

Girls cross country

Newark’s Creps 6th at Baker Lake: At the La Salle-Peru Mini-Meet at Baker Lake, Norsemen sophomore Anna Creps placed sixth in a time 23 minutes, 23 seconds.

Sandwich 2nd at own 5-team meet: At Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, the Indians scored 33 points to place behind only first place Yorkville (27).

Sandwich was led by Karlee Henkins (4th, 22:05.3), Emily Urbanski (5th, 22:06.8), Isla Stevens (6th, 22:13.9), Kayla Kressin (7th, 22:25.9) and Olivia Agajanian (11th, 23:08.3).

Boys cross country

Newark’s Britz 3rd, Reibel 4th at Baker Lake: At the La Salle-Peru Mini-Meet at Baker Lake, Norsemen freshman Teagen Britz (18:48) placed third (18:48), and junior Austin Reibel (19:25) finished fourth.

Sandwich runner-up at own 5-team meet: At Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, the Indians posted 46 points to place behind only IMSA, while Somonauk (83) finished fourth.

Sandwich was led by Alex Walsh (6th, 17:33.5), Logan Trigg (8th, 17:37.2), Nolan Minard (9th, 17:42.5) and Alan Parkison (10th, 17:45.5).

Somonauk’s Caden Namer (17:23.3) placed fourth and Gunnar Swenson (17:35.2) seventh.

Girls volleyball

Ottawa d. Rochelle 21-25, 25-21, 25-19: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates (7-13-2, 1-4) regrouped after dropping the opening set to top the host Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Ottawa was led by Ashlyn Ganiere (seven kills, 10 assists, nine digs), Belle Markey (six kills, two blocks, two aces), Savannah Markey (five kills), Emily Snyder (five kills), Bella Knoll (three blocks), Meredith Waldron (12 digs), Kendall Biba (four aces), Bailey Etscheid (three aces) and Jordyn Allen (16 assists).

Seneca d. Putnam Co. 25-9, 25-20: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish - behind 12 kills from Brookly Sheedy and five kills and 16 assists from Graysen Provance - defeated the Panthers in the Tri-County Conference match.

Fieldcrest d. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-16, 25-18: At Minonk, the Knights defeated the Falcons in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.

Fieldcrest received solid outings from Pru Mangan (eight kills, 10 digs), Kelani Armstrong (six kills, two blocks), Macy Gochanour (10 digs, 15 assists) and TeriLynn Timmerman (three aces).

Fisher d. Flanagan-Cornell 20-25, 27-25, 26-24: At Fisher, the Falcons fell to the Bunnies in the HOIC match.