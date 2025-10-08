Illinois Valley Food Pantry celebrates new location opening

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry celebrating its new location opening with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Illinois Valley Food Pantry )

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry recently reopened after moving to a new building located at 4133 Progress Blvd. in Peru.

The food pantry celebrated the new location’s opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 30. The ceremony was attended by Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce members; Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski; local banking community members; and Illinois Valley Food Pantry staff, volunteers and board of directors members.

The pantry’s first food distribution took place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry building is currently undergoing renovations. The pantry will install two walk-in refrigerator and freezer units. The food pantry also will remodel the building for drive-thru pickups.

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry recently launched a “Feeding the Future” fundraiser to support the renovations and pantry. To donate, visit ivfoodpantry.com.

For more information, call 815-224-3658.