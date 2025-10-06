Princeton man found dead after Illinois River swim, sheriff says

A Princeton man was found deceased on Sunday after entering the Illinois River, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

According to the release, witnesses said Joshua A. Ellis, 48, on Saturday, entered the river on the Marshall County side of the river and was swimming toward the Putnam County side when he went under the water and did not come back up.

According to the release, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office notified the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 7:03 p.m.

The Peoria Fire Department Dive Team found Ellis on Sunday, Oct. 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Death Investigator, Robert Cofoid, according to the release.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois Department of Conservation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry Fire Department, the Lacon Sparland Fire Department, the Peoria Fire Department Dive Team, the Henry Police and the Putnam County Death Investigator.