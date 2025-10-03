Bureau County Democrats to hold ‘No Kings 2.0′ protest Oct. 18 in Princeton

(File photo) Protesters hold signs at the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Rotary Park in Princeton. Another rally is planned for Oct. 18. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The Bureau County Democrats will hold a “No Kings 2.0″ protest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Rotary Park in Princeton.

The march will be held to protest against the Trump administration’s various policies. Participants can bring their own posters. Posters will also be provided.

“In June, millions of people came together for the largest single-day mobilization in history,” Indivisible co-founder and co-executive director Leah Greenberg said in a news release. “We not only shot down the president’s ego and rained on his birthday parade, we sent a strong, unified message to the entire world: America has no kings. No Kings reminded us all that we are the majority, and we will stop authoritarianism in its tracks.”

For more information, visit the Bureau County Democratic Facebook page.