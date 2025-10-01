Shaw Local

Marseilles library announces October events

Marseilles Public Library

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a variety of story times, after-school programs and Halloween-themed activities throughout October. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

By Bill Freskos

The Marseilles Public Library is set to host a variety of free events in October, including preschool story times, after-school programs and Halloween-themed activities.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2: Preschool Story Time. Sit with Ms. Jen and learn about different kinds of pumpkins, then enjoy a craft and snack.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2: Library closes early.

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Preschool Story Time. Theme: Not So Scary Monsters.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: After-School Program. Make monster bookmarks with Ms. Jen and enjoy a snack.

Monday, Oct. 13: Library closed for Columbus Day.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Library Board Meeting. Public welcome in the community room.

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: Preschool Story Time. Theme: Boo! Halloween stories, craft and snack.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: After-School Program. Crafts, games and snacks.

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18: The Adventurers Club. Pre-teens and high school students are welcome to join free adventures in the library’s Dungeons and Dragons gaming club.

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23: Preschool Story Time. Cute creepy crawlies and spooky silly stories.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23: Arts and Crafts. After-school program with crafts, games and snacks.

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30: Preschool Story Time. Wear your Halloween costume and enjoy spooky stories, crafts and snacks.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30: After-School Program. School-age children are invited to show their spooky spirit with crafts, games and snacks.

All events take place at the Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St.

