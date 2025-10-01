La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Students recognized this month were Brynleigh Engel, Lanie Ploch, McKenzie Krzyaniak, Mazalyn Jackson, Ava Busche, Mary Craven, Merrick Kwiatek, Anthony Dowding, Ella Gosnell and Paityn Maurice.

Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Ploch also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize: a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Kramarsic Law.