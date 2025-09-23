Peru awards bids for new walking path at Baker Lake

Peru residents will enjoy a new walking path at Baker Lake this fall. When the time comes to put on ice skates, families will enjoy concessions at the skating rink, too. (Scott Anderson)

Peru residents will enjoy a new walking path at Baker Lake this fall. When the time comes to put on ice skates, families will enjoy concessions at the skating rink, too.

Monday, the Peru City Council awarded a pair of bids to replace the multi-use path at Baker Lake. The base bid of $253,639.75 was awarded to Gillan Construction as was an alternate bid of $40,212.76.

“It’s probably been there since day one,” parks director Adam Thorson said, estimating the path is at least 30 years old.

City engineer Eric Carls said the project is to remove the asphalt path and replace it with concrete, with an additional path to the forthcoming parking lots. The alternate bid is to expand the path from 8 feet to 10 feet in width.

Work begins soon. Residents are advised to watch for closures in early November through December.

The council is also adding a concessions area to the skating rink, awarding a $9,995 contract Augustyniak Construction, Inc.

The rink is currently served by a simple block building. Augustyniak will fit the building for periodic food service. The concessions should be up and running around the time skating begins, which was targeted for around Thanksgiving.

“It will not be concessions every night,” Thorson clarified.