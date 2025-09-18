Lady Landowners invited to seminar on farmland leases and conservation

Female landowners and farmers in the area are invited to attend the tenth annual Lady Landowner Seminar on Tuesday, September 30, at Warneke Woods, County Road 1835 North, Princeton.

The free event runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and includes light refreshments.

Garrett Thalgott, General Counsel for the Illinois Farm Bureau, will lead the seminar with a presentation on farmland lease considerations. He will cover key topics for landowners, tenants, and agricultural professionals, including current lease agreements, market trends, and legal issues.

Following Thalgott’s talk, representatives from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will discuss conservation programs and tools available to help farmers and landowners improve their land management.

This seminar is sponsored by the Bureau County Farm Bureau, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, Bureau County Farm Service Agency, Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Space is limited, and reservations are required by September 26. Interested participants can register by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at (815) 875-6468 or the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau at (309) 364-2501.