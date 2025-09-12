Bureau County Sheriff warns drivers of increased farm equipment on roads

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed reminded residents that fall brings heavier traffic and more slow-moving farm equipment on Bureau County roads. (vitfotography/stock.adobe.com/vitfotography - stock.adobe.com)

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed reminded residents that fall brings heavier traffic and more slow-moving farm equipment on Bureau County roads.

In the coming weeks, agricultural equipment will be more prevalent on county, state and township roadways within Bureau County. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching curves, intersections and hillsides, especially on secondary roads, Reed said in a news release.

“Bureau County is a largely agricultural community, and we rely heavily on our farmers and agricultural businesses,” Reed said. “Please be courteous and understanding to their use of the roadways.”

Residents are advised to allow extra travel time during the harvest season to accommodate possible delays caused by farm equipment.

The sheriff’s office encourages everyone to drive carefully and stay alert to keep roads safe during this busy time.