McHenry County Judge Justin Hansen speaks to Bureau Valley students

Bureau Valley High School graduate Justin Hansen, now a McHenry County Judge, returned to his alma mater Thursday morning looking to make a difference in the young lives whose steps he once walked in.

Hansen, a 2000 graduate and manager for the Storm’s first state basketball team, spoke to students on a variety of topics, including the dangers of social media, cell phone use, bullying and cyberbullying.

BV Superintendent Jason Stabler said Hansen then held breakout sessions with each class, with the students asking “amazing questions.”

“I love our kids seeing one of our own having great success,” Stabler added.