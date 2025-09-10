Ottawa native Anne Ewers shares lessons from a life in the arts in debut book

Ottawa native Anne Ewers recently returned to her hometown for a signing and discussion of her debut book, The Mentor’s Gift. (Photo Provided By Anne Ewers)

Ottawa native Anne Ewers has built a remarkable career leading some of the nation’s most respected opera houses and symphonies, including the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.

She recently returned to her hometown for a book signing at Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa last Sunday, where she shared insights and discussed her debut book, The Mentor’s Gift.

Growing up in Ottawa, did you ever imagine your career would take you to major opera houses and symphonies across the country?

Absolutely not! I was planning to be a K-12 music teacher and earned a Bachelor of Music and a Bachelor of Arts in Theater to do so. Having spent the summer singing in the MUNY Opera (St. Louis) chorus, I was invited to visit one of the colleagues I met there. I was pursuing a Master of Music in Vocal Performance at the University of Texas at Austin. I had a blast with my opera colleagues that weekend and decided to pursue a master’s degree in Opera Production.

From there, I began freelancing as an opera stage director and branched out into running opera companies. With no administrative experience at all, I pulled Boston Lyric Opera out of bankruptcy and restored it to health over five years. Following 11 years running Utah Opera, I merged Utah Opera and Utah Symphony, leading the new organization for an additional five years. Next was the president and CEO post at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, where my 14 years culminated with the merger between The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

What does it mean to you to return home and share your book at Prairie Fox Books?

It was so special to see grade school and high school friends along with neighbors of 50 years ago. Apparently, it was the largest crowd ever gathered for a book signing at Prairie Fox Books. The event space was jammed, The Mentor’s Gift sold out, and orders were placed for many more.

To have this occur in my hometown during my first-ever book signing was truly amazing. I could not have been more pleased.

Were there early influences here in Ottawa that shaped your love for the arts?

Yes. Chief among them was my voice teacher, Beverly Olmstead. I began studying voice with her in eighth grade and continued through high school until I departed for college. She was supportive and encouraging, providing exactly what I needed to succeed.

Ottawa High School drama teachers John Duffin and Mary Fennessy also played pivotal roles, encouraging and supporting my theatrical endeavors for both Marquette High School and the Ottawa Youth Center.

What made now the right time to write your debut book?

Having retired and now mentoring eight terrific individuals whose budding careers span a wide range of arenas, I finally had the time and inspiration to do so. My superb editor, Nathaniel Popkin, was invaluable in guiding this neophyte successfully through the publishing world.

You frame your stories with opera-like drama. Why was that storytelling style important for this book?

That is the only way I know how to tell a story. Thankfully, my approach proved to be ideally aligned with the subject matter.

Many readers may not work in the arts, but in what ways do you think The Mentor’s Gift can resonate with professionals in any career?

Helping someone discover and embrace their best self beautifully serves any profession. The many lessons imparted in The Mentor’s Gift can be applied to any field.

After such a full career, what excites you most about this next chapter of your life?

The chance to mentor others by applying the same methods that were so exquisitely employed to mentor me inspires and excites me.