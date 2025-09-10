Bureau County Property Transfers for Aug. 1-15

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Aug. 4, 2025

Cindy Strader to Kayla Feehan, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 4 in Wyanet, $225,000.

Congregation Shaare Tzedek and Leslie Steinberg Ruda (tr) to Anthony Roland, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 33 in Devlin’s Addition in Spring Valley, $5,000.

Dan and Shauna Greenwood to Brian and Wendy Miles, warranty deed, Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Block 14 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $5,800.

Carolyn and Michael Maynard to Dean and Melissa Sweenie, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Greenville Township, $60,000.

J Rayne LLC to Fernando Jose Ayala Porras and Alison Win Kautz Ayala, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 182 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $35,000.

Angela Burrows to Julie and Michael Piper, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Gilbert’s Subdivision in Princeton and part of Lot 6 in Gilbert’s Subdivision in Princeton, $165,000.

Genevieve Cummins to Stacy Fandel and Randall Hanson, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in North Addition in Tiskilwa, $55,000.

Aug. 5, 2025

Christopher Waugh (AIF) and Bradley Waugh to 629 Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Mineral Township and part of Section 34 in Mineral Township, $372,000.

Susan Kania, Pamela Krawchuk, Virginia Maskeri (decd), David Maskeri and Debra Piper to Michael Bender, warranty deed, Lot 153 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec. 9-14-9, $3,500.

Aug. 6, 2025

Donald Bosnich Jr. (decd) and Cynthia Bosnich to William Garcia and Payton Slater, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $11,000.

Aug. 7, 2025

Lyle Squires (decd) and William Squires (ex) to Christopher Layton, executor deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Kasbeer, $13,828.14

Aug. 8, 2025

Paul Berger and Jessica Brayfield to Scott Hult, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Plasschaert Subdivision in Princeton, $220,000.

Pamela and Richard Warren to Mary Swanson, warranty deed, Lot 43 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $130,000.

Aug. 11, 2025

RHS Hamilton LLC to Michael Knodt Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Lot A in First State Bank Subdivision in Princeton, $860,000.

Heather Kubichek to Harold Burden, warranty deed, Lot 1 in White’s Addition in Buda, $40,000.

Maria and Oscar Sanchez to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 16 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $68,500.

Aug. 12, 2025

Roger Figurin (AIF) and Tony Figurin to Matthew Terbush, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Gold Township, $85,000.

Carson Etheridge to Evan Bickett, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $38,000.

Jeffrey and Phillip Stuepfert to Jane Berman, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Clarion Township, $599,250.

Aug. 13, 2025

Debbie and Jack King to Logan Clepper and Irish Jaeggi, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 13 in North Addition in Princeton, part of Lot 4 in Block 13 in North Addition in Princeton and Lot 3 in Block 13 in North Addition in Princeton, $118,000.

Joseph Park (tr), Kimberly Park (tr), Joseph Park Trust and Kimberly Park Trust to Park Properties of Princeton LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township and part of Section 15 in Princeton Township, $34,206.

Damon and Elexie Rohrig to Anikah Husmann Boettcher and Kaleb Smith, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $157,500.

Aug. 15, 2025

Timothy Bott to Sandra Podoreski, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 27 in Ladd, $152,000.

Kayla and Stephenny Farrell to Rebecca Reed, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Knaut’s Subdivision in Princeton, $93,000.

Jordan and Katherine Grant to Kayla and Stephenny Farrell, joint tenancy deed, Lots 8, 9 and 10 in Block 1 in Union Addition in Princeton, $162,000.