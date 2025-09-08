Oglesby man to be extradited to Minnesota for threats

An Oglesby man waived his right to an extradition hearing Monday and will go to Minnesota to face charges for allegedly threatening that state’s lieutenant governor.

Caden J. Sluder, 22, was picked up Friday on a warrant and taken to La Salle County Jail, where he’ll remain pending transfer to Minnesota. Monday, he appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and told the judge he won’t fight efforts to remand him to Ramsey County, Minnesota.

What did he allegedly do? According to a Minnesota TV station, he made social media posts threatening Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

“Authorities say Sluder was posting with the username lfoke85949 and had responded to two posts that Lt. Gov. Flanagan made about the (Annunciation School) shooting,” according to a report from KMSP. “Flanagan’s posts mourned the loss of life in the shooting and thanked first responders dealing with the tragedy.”

KMSP said troopers “found two threatening comments the account made” in response to Flanagan’s posts. They were, “You should be genuinely shot and killed,” and “Children’s blood is on your hands and soon it will be coming out of your mouth and (expletive) throat as we beat you.”

“According to the criminal complaint, troopers called Sluder on the evening of Aug. 27 to ask him about the posts,” KMSP reported. “When told the call was about threats he made to Flanagan, Sluder denied he meant any harm. ‘I’m not actually gonna (expletive) do anything. I’m not crazy,’ Sluder told the trooper, the charges state.”

If found guilty, Sluder could face five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, according to multiple media outlets.