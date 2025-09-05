Ottawa Concert Association 2025-26 season kicks off with 70s tribute band The Sidekicks

The Ottawa Concert Association will launch its 2025-26 season Sept. 6 with a high-energy tribute to 1970s and early ’80s music by The Sidekicks, a group of professional musicians dedicated to reviving classic hits for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

The season opener will take place at 7 p.m. at Central School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. The Sidekicks’ show combines popular songs from the era with nostalgic pop culture references.

The season continues Oct. 30 with Aria Nouveau, a duo performing crossover hits, Broadway favorites and popular music in an elegant concert suitable for all ages.

In the spring, the She Gees, a female-led tribute to the Bee Gees, will perform March 18, delivering an energetic set of the band’s well-known hits.

The season closes April 16 with Cecelia Teneal’s Divas of Soul, featuring chart-topping songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston in celebration of 30 years of music.

A season adult membership costs $60, while family memberships are $130. Membership includes admission to all four concerts in Ottawa, plus free entry to four additional concerts by the Livingston Concert Association in Pontiac.

For tickets and membership information, call Beth at 815-228-6474 or visit OttawaConcertAssociation.com. The association receives partial funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.