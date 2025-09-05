$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Casey’s in Princeton

An exterior view of Casey's General Store near the Bureau County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Princeton. A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at this location. (Scott Anderson)

A $50,000 Powerball-winning ticket was sold at the Casey’s in Princeton but the lucky winner has not yet come forward.

The Illinois Lottery lists the store as the location of the winning ticket, but the winner may remain anonymous.

Candi Bomleny, the store’s manager, confirmed that no one has claimed the prize so far.

Bomleny explained store employees do not receive a bonus for selling winning tickets, however, about 1% of lottery profits go to the store’s overall sales.

The $50,000 prize is one of the mid-level payouts offered by Powerball. Winners can claim their prizes through the Illinois Lottery’s website.