Streator man pleads guilty to cocaine, gun charges; sentenced to one year in prison

A Streator man caught with cocaine and a loaded gun pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to a year in prison.

William J. Phillips, 28, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), both Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years in prison.

Phillips declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

Phillips was charged following a traffic stop conducted early March 9 on Route 18 at East Sixth Road in Richland Township (Phillips was a passenger), during which sheriff’s deputies seized 3.7 grams of cocaine and, directly in front of where Phillips sat, a loaded and uncased Glock pistol.

Phillips had neither a valid firearm owner’s ID card nor a concealed carry permit. By statute, there is no possibility of probation for that offense.

With day-for-day good time, Phillips is likely to be released in early 2026.