Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator man pleads guilty to cocaine, gun charges; sentenced to one year in prison

La Salle County deputies found 3.7 grams of cocaine, loaded Glock during traffic stop

William J. Phillips

William J. Phillips (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

By Tom Collins

A Streator man caught with cocaine and a loaded gun pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to a year in prison.

William J. Phillips, 28, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), both Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years in prison.

Phillips declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

Phillips was charged following a traffic stop conducted early March 9 on Route 18 at East Sixth Road in Richland Township (Phillips was a passenger), during which sheriff’s deputies seized 3.7 grams of cocaine and, directly in front of where Phillips sat, a loaded and uncased Glock pistol.

Phillips had neither a valid firearm owner’s ID card nor a concealed carry permit. By statute, there is no possibility of probation for that offense.

With day-for-day good time, Phillips is likely to be released in early 2026.

La Salle CountyLa Salle County CourtNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesPremium
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.