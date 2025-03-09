Streator man charged with multiple gun, drug felonies

A Streator man awaits a detention hearing after La Salle County deputies seized an illegal firearm and drugs from a Sunday traffic stop near Lostant.

William Phillips, 27, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of firearm, armed violence, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver cannabis, the sheriff’s office said.

Phillips was a passenger during a traffic stop conducted at 1:02 a.m. Sunday on Route 18 at East Sixth Road in Richland Township.

The driver, 20-year-old Tianna Phillips of Bloomington was given written warnings for speeding and improper lane usage and was released on scene.

Phillips was taken to La Salle County Jail. He was expected to appear Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court to address detention or pretrial release.