Third annual Princeton Bike Fest rolls into town this weekend

The Third Annual Princeton Bike Fest will take place this weekend at The Bike Place, located at 701 N. Main St., Princeton. (Photo provided by The Bike Place)

The third annual Princeton Bike Fest will take place this weekend at The Bike Place, located at 701 N. Main St., Princeton.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 7.

The bike fest will include a sale of the entire inventory, including more than 150 bikes for children and adults of all ages, according to a news release from The Bike Place.

Highlights include “Schwinn City,” a sale of vintage Schwinn Road bikes, free and low-cost bikes for elementary schoolers and custom-made BMX bikes, the releas said.

The shop welcomes donations and exhibitors with bikes to swap or sell.

Those interested in displaying their collection or setting up for a swap can contact Kayla or Rick at the Bike Place at info@thebikeplace.org.

There is a $5 entrance fee to reserve a place and the funds will go to The Bike Place’s Pedal It Forward program, which allows The Bike Place to give away bikes to those in need of one.

The Bike Place will be closed for vacation from Sept. 8-29.

For info about the Fest or appointments for repairs after Sept. 8, call 815-797-2399.