Spring Valley restaurant La Cocina De Irene to close

La Cocina De Irene in downtown Spring Valley will soon close its doors.

It’s not the end of its Puerto Rican flair, though.

“We will be putting our full effort into the food truck and catering,” read the announcement announcing the closing on the business’s social media.

La Cocine operated a food truck before opening its brick-and-mortar location at 219 East St. Paul St earlier this year.

A closing date was not announced.

