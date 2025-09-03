Retired teachers invited to Sept. 17 meeting at Princeton Library

Illinois Retired Teachers President, Mike Schmidt, will be the speaker at the Bureau County Retired Teachers' meeting on Sept. 17. (Photo provided by the Bureau County Retired Teacher's Association)

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association (BCRTA) will hold its next meeting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the Princeton Public Library.

The meeting will begin with a catered luncheon, followed by a 12:30 p.m. presentation by President of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Mike Schmidt.

The luncheon is catered by the Park Tavern and is by reservation only. Attendees will be served chicken casserole, a side, dessert and iced tea, lemonade or water. Individuals who order lunch and are unable to attend will need to reimburse the unit $15.

Before being elected as the IRTA president at the most recent biennial convention, Schmidt served two years on the association’s constitution committee, followed by eight years as chair of the state membership committee, according to a BCRTA news release.

Schmidt spent his entire teaching career at United Township High School in East Moline. There, at various times, he taught speech, acting, play production, radio and TV speech, futurism, critical thinking, government, world history and primarily American history, the news release said.

To make reservations for the luncheon, contact Connie Espel at 815-303-8982 or via e-mail at cespel@ivnet.com by Sept.10.

Participants may attend the luncheon and the program or just the program. Local dues are $10.00 a year, payable in April.