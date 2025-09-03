Shaw Local

Harvest Baptist in Ottawa to launch King’s Kids Program on Wednesday

Weekly children’s ministry runs through May, includes Bible lessons, games and awards

Harvest Baptist Church in Ottawa will begin its annual King’s Kids program on Wednesday, running weekly through May 21, 2026, excluding the last Wednesday of each month. (Scott Anderson)

By Shaw Local News Network

Harvest Baptist Church in Ottawa will begin its annual King’s Kids program on Wednesday, running weekly through May 21, 2026, excluding the last Wednesday of each month.

The program meets on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 420 East Stevenson Rd. Parents are asked to drop off children by 7 p.m. and return for pickup at 8 p.m.

King’s Kids offers age-appropriate Bible lessons, songs, games, and Scripture memory activities. The Flyers Club is for children ages 4–5, while King’s Kids is open to students in grades 1–6. Children are encouraged to memorize Bible verses, with age and reading level taken into account.

Participants track their progress using a personal banner with pin-on buttons, and can earn ribbons and trophies for their accomplishments. The year concludes with an awards ceremony in May, with all parents invited to attend.

For more information, contact Pastor Paul Robinson at 815-579-9510.

