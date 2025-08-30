Shaw Local

Sandwich boys golf tops Somonauk, Serena: The Times Friday Roundup

Fieldcrest girls run well at Three Sisters Park

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians.

By Brian Hoxsey

Boys golf

Sandwich 171, Somonauk 178, Serena 188: At Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich, the Indians were led to the triangular win by Kai Kern’s 39, a 40 from Nolan Oros, and 46s from Braden Ballard and Finley Taxis.

“I feel like the boys are starting to settle into the season and look for them to continue to improve each and every time they tee it up,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said.

The Bobcats Aiden Wood fired a 38 to earn medalist honors, with Preston Campbell adding a 46, and Elijah Werner and Isaac Risch 47s.

Serena received 46s from Jaysin Johnsen and Ethan Stark, with Carter Meyer and Hendrix Johnson carding 48s.

Girls cross country

Fieldcrest pair runs well: At the Illinois Valley Central Invite at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, the Knights’ Emma Martin placed 26th in a time of 24 minutes, 38.43 seconds, while teammate Emry Conroy finished 31st in 26:07.43.

