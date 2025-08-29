Ottawa boys golf wins L-P Invite title : The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa wins L-P Invite: At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course, the Pirates shot an impressive 299 as a team to capture the title of the 11-team La Sall-Peru Invite on Thursday.

Streator (314) placed fourth, Sandwich (352) ninth, Serena (389) 10th and Newark (393) 11th.

Ottawa was led by 73s from Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong, with Bryer Harris adding a 75 and James Threadgill a 78.

Kolden Neumann paced Streator with a 75, followed by Brody Elias (77), Jack Studnicki (78) and Brennen Stillwell (84).

Kai Kern led Sandwich with a 79, with Nolan Oros adding an 86, Kyle Michels a 92 and Finley Taxis a 95.

Mannix Truckenbrod had a 93, and Cash Raikes and Hendrix Johnson each carded a 98.

Newark’s David Ulrich had an 85 and Jimmy Kath a 91.

Midland 163, Marquette 199, Putnam County 223: At Timber Ridge Golf Club in Lacon, the Crusaders’ Braxton Nelle earned medalist honors with a 39. Sawyer Ernat’s 51, Connor Cooper’s 54 and Tate Hopkins’s 55 rounded out Marquette’s scoring.

Roanoke-Benson 173, St. Bede 174, Seneca 186: At Tall Oaks Golf Club in Toluca, the Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-2) fell to the Rockets and Bruins in the Tri-County Conference triangular.

Cody Malak shot a 43, Cooper Thorson a 44, Raiden Terry a 48 and Hudson Hartwig a 51 for Seneca.

Eureka 166, Stanford Olympia 174, Fieldcrest 182: At North Greens Golf Course in Atlanta, the Knights’ Carter Senko shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors, while Eli Gerdes placed second after carding a 39.

Girls golf

Seneca 194, El Paso 198, Prairie Central 228: At Indian Creek Golf Course in Fairbury, Piper Stenzel fired a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Fighting Irish (6-2) to the win over the Titans and Hawks.

Cam Stecken and Brooklyn Szafranski both added 49s for Seneca, with Vivienne Cronkrite shooting a 53, Haiden Lavarier a 54 and Emme Paquette a 66.

Volleyball

Marquette 2, Woodland 0: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders picked up a 25-18, 25-18 Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.

Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: At Roanoke, the Irish opened TCC play with a 27-25, 25-15 win over the Rockets.

Seneca (3-0, 1-0) was led by Graysen Provance (11 kills), Brooklyn Sheedy (seven kills), Tessa Krull (seven kills), Emma Mino (22 assists).

Serena 2, Hall 1: At Serena, the Huskers outlasted the visiting Red Devils 25-15, 18-25, 25-21.

Serena was led by Rebekah Shugrue (10 digs, 16 assists, three kills, two blocks, an ace), Emily Hoffman (three blocks), Kendall Whiteaker (four kills, two blocks), Aubrey Duffy (14 digs, two aces, 19/22 serve receive) and Trinity Weber (10 digs, two aces).

Somonauk 2, Mooseheart 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-1, 25-10 win over the Ramblers.

Ady Werner served 24 points in a row, with 15 aces in the first set alone, and also finished with three kills. Abby Hohmann had four kills, Bella Rolf two kills and Brooke Bahrey 13 assists.

Girls cross country

Somonauk-Leland’s Rominski runs well at G-K: At the Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff meet, the Bobcats’ Emma Rominski finished 13th in 23 minutes, 47.93 seconds, with teammate Junia Johnson placing 19th in 25:02.75.

Boys cross country

Somonauk-Leland places 3rd at Genoa: At the Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff meet, the Bobcats (84) finished third behind Harvest Christian Academy (23) and Mendota (79) in the six-team event.

S-L was led by Landin Stilwell (2nd, 16:11.22), Caden Hamer (9th, 17:35.88), Porter Snider (18th, 20:21.28), Aidan Wesson (29th, 21:22.38) and Daniel Shapiama (30th, 21:51.84)

Girls tennis

Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: At Princeton, the Pirates rolled to the road win.

Savannah Fredericksen (6-2, 6-1) and Caitlyn Trettenero (6-3, 6-4) picked up singles wins for Ottawa. In doubles, Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-3, 6-1), Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted (6-1, 6-2) and Reese Purcell/Gracie Polancic (6-1, 6-3) earned victories.