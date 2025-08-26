Dog Park coming to Peru’s Water Street

(file photo) Peru City Council approved a quote from MAP Quality Fencing & Decks to install a fence for a dog park on Water Street in the grass lot near RiverFront Bar and Grill. (Earleen Hinton)

A new dog park is coming to Peru.

The city council approved a quote from MAP Quality Fencing & Decks to install a fence for a dog park on Water Street in the grass lot near RiverFront Bar and Grill.

The total cost of the project is $19,050, with the city paying $10,550 as MAP is donating the labor.

“It’s going to be a great addition to Water Street,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “There’s a lot of energy down there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for people to bring their dogs down and look at the river and visit some local establishments.”

The project may be completed by the fall.