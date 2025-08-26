Dog Park coming to Peru’s Water Street

A new dog park is coming to Peru.
The city council approved a quote from MAP Quality Fencing & Decks to install a fence for a dog park on Water Street in the grass lot near RiverFront Bar and Grill.
The total cost of the project is $19,050, with the city paying $10,550 as MAP is donating the labor.
“It’s going to be a great addition to Water Street,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “There’s a lot of energy down there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for people to bring their dogs down and look at the river and visit some local establishments.”
The project may be completed by the fall.