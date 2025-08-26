Shaw Local

Dog Park coming to Peru’s Water Street

City Council approves fencing project with donated labor

Sunshine, a 4-year-old mini-doodle, retrieves her squeaky banana and runs back to her owner, Pepi Allen of Morrison, at the dog park in Morrison on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 20s prompted area residents to venture outdoors following several days of much colder temps.

(file photo) Peru City Council approved a quote from MAP Quality Fencing & Decks to install a fence for a dog park on Water Street in the grass lot near RiverFront Bar and Grill. (Earleen Hinton)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A new dog park is coming to Peru.

The city council approved a quote from MAP Quality Fencing & Decks to install a fence for a dog park on Water Street in the grass lot near RiverFront Bar and Grill.

The total cost of the project is $19,050, with the city paying $10,550 as MAP is donating the labor.

“It’s going to be a great addition to Water Street,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “There’s a lot of energy down there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for people to bring their dogs down and look at the river and visit some local establishments.”

The project may be completed by the fall.

The area for the projected dog park on Water Street in Peru.

The area for the projected dog park on Water Street in Peru. (photo provided by city of Peru)

Maribeth M. Wilson

