OSF HealthCare adds podiatrist in Princeton, Peru

Gayana Wanniarachchi, DPM, will assist patients in need of podiatry care at OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics, located at 530 Park Ave. E., Suite 101, and OSF Wound Care in Princeton. (Photo provided by OSF Health)

OSF HealthCare has added a new podiatrist to its staff in Princeton, Peru and the surrounding areas, according to an OSF news release.

Gayana Wanniarachchi, DPM, will assist patients in need of podiatry care at OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics, located at 530 Park Ave. E., Suite 101, and OSF Wound Care in Princeton.

She will also serve patients at 920 West St., Suite 221, in Peru.

Wanniarachchi will offer several general podiatry services, as well as specializing in advanced foot and ankle and wound care, the news release said.

She received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and her medical degree from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, according to the news release.

New or existing patients can make an appointment with Wanniarachchi or a member of her care team by calling (815) 431-5746.