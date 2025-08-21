Grand opening set for event center in Utica

A new event center is opening in Utica.

Clarks Run Antiques and Wine is opening a 1,500-square-foot event center at 215 N. Division St., Utica.

The public is invited to check out the new space at a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday with entertainment by the Celtic Rovers, an Irish band, Dig Doug’s BBQ, and mystery/surprise bartenders.

