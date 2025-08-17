Oglesby council looking at paramedic pay, new well pump at Monday meeting

The Oglesby City Council will meet Monday, Aug. 18, to consider several financial and operational items, including paramedic pay, equipment purchases and upcoming events.

Council members will weigh purchasing a VFD pump for Well No. 3 at a net cost of $40,362.46 after a grant from the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.

Other business includes appointments to city boards, approval of an ordinance setting wages and benefits for two full-time paramedics, and placing on file a dual metering ordinance. Mayor Jason Curran also plans to provide an update on the upcoming We Are Oglesby Car Show.

New business includes approving up to $13,500 in travel expenses for eight officials to attend next month’s Illinois Municipal League Conference, discussion on additional storage for city equipment and materials and a recognition presentation.

The council is also scheduled to enter executive session to discuss personnel matters.