Streator’s Ace Hardware under new ownership after 75 years

After 75 years, WJ Stone Ace Hardware in Streator has received a new name and owners.

Chris, Maris, and Trevor Amir have purchased the store at 404 E. Main St., which was renamed Streator Ace Hardware.

“Bill and Donna Stone have made the exciting decision to take a step back from owning and operating WJ Stone Ace Hardware and begin to enjoy their retirement,” the announcement on the business’s social media said. “Stop on by as we are already working on doing a bunch of updates to the store, like opening earlier, 7 a.m., and staying open later, adding new categories of products for your home and much more. These updates will no doubt help us to better support the local community for all their home and business hardware needs.”

The store was purchased by Chris, Maria, and Trevor Amir. The Amirs own several Ace stores, including locations in Ottawa, Seneca, Sandwich, Princeton, Rochelle, Mahomet and Gibson City.

