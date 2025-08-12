Ruestman announces bid for statehouse in the 105th District

Longtime Woodford County leader and lifelong resident Tim Ruestman announces recently he will seek the Republican nomination for State Representative in Illinois’ 105th District. (Photo provided by Tim Ruestman)

Longtime Woodford County leader and lifelong resident Tim Ruestman announced recently he will seek the Republican nomination for State Representative in Illinois’ 105th District.

Ruestman’s announcement follows the decision by incumbent state Rep. Dennis Tipsword to not seek reelection.

Ruestman, who has served as Woodford County Coroner for over three decades, said he brings “a record of integrity, public service, and deep-rooted community values to the race.”

“I have dedicated much of my life to serving the people of Woodford County, and I’m ready to take that experience and commitment to Springfield,” Ruestman said. “With Rep. Dennis Tipsword not seeking reelection, I believe our district needs a steady, local voice in Springfield — someone who understands the needs of our rural communities, supports law enforcement, and defends conservative values.”

The 105th District includes portions of Woodford, McLean, Livingston, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam, La Salle and Bureau counties. Ruestman said his priorities include protecting farmland, promoting small business growth, ensuring fiscal responsibility and keeping communities safe through strong public safety support.

“I’m proud of my roots here. I’ve raised my family here, served here, and now I want to fight for our values at the state level,” Ruestman added. “This is a critical time for Illinois, and I’m ready to be a voice that reflects the common-sense values of the 105th District.”