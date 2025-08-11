Illinois Valley

Kenney Jones, Karen Taylor win fourth straight Hidden Lake club championships

Taylor wins 13th title since 1992

Kenney Jones and Karen Taylor won their fourth straight Hidden Lake club championships.

By Kevin Hieronymus

It will only become news when Kenney Jones and Karen Taylor don’t win the Hidden Lake club championships.

It was Taylor’s 13th title dating back to 1992 and Jones’ sixth.

Jones continued his streak by shooting a 63-61–124. Nolan Scott shot 71-74–145 to place second.

Blue tee winners for the men were:

A flight - Jeff Bowman (155) for first and Jordan Wetzel (159) for second.

B Flight - AJ Bates (181) for first and Todd Youngglove (198) for second.

Silver tee winners for the men were:

Championship - Gary Barnett (154) for first and Denny Desplinter (155) for second.

A Flight - Bill Ellis (157) for first and Tom DeMay (159) for second.

B Flight - Steve Sash (170) for first and Lyle Litherland (186) for second.

C Flight - Dave Kaiser (173).

Taylor shot an 83-83–166 to claim the women’s club crown. Karen Mangold took second with an 85-90–175 in a playoff with Patsy DeFauw.

Pat Corwin won A Flight with an 86-95–181 with Kathy Rakestraw second with a 91-91–182.

Sandy (John) Crosby won the B Flight with a 95-98–193 and Annette Carper Bowman was second with a 100-108–208.

There were 28 men and 12 women participating in this year’s tournament.

