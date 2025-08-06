Illinois Valley PADS resumes 24-hour shelter services in Peru and Ottawa

In Ottawa, the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter has relocated to a temporary facility at the former YMCA building, 201 E. Jackson St. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) has resumed 24-hour, seven-day-a-week services at both its Ottawa and Peru locations, the organization recently announced.

IV PADS provides emergency shelter and supportive services to individuals and families facing homelessness throughout the Illinois Valley area.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 1, both emergency shelters reopened to full-day operations, including intake services for individuals and families in need of housing and supportive services.

In Ottawa, PADS has relocated to a temporary facility at the former YMCA building, 201 E. Jackson St.

Intake will be completed on-site, and transportation to the Peru location, 1320 Menards Dr., will be provided if necessary.

IV PADS looks to return clients to the Ottawa shelter by Aug. 15. The shelter’s temporary phone number is 815-503-2320.

“We understand that seeking help can be a difficult and vulnerable experience,” IV PADS executive director Carol Alcorn said. “We want to assure our community that all who enter our doors will be treated with kindness, compassion, and professionalism.”

Last season, IV PADS served 578 clients, including 42 family units and 87 children, and provided 29,986 shelter nights. Volunteers and supporters helped serve nearly 90,000 meals. Notably, 159 clients secured housing and 170 obtained employment, according to the organization.

“The critical community need we serve continues to grow,” Alcorn said. “We are committed to expanding our services to meet that need and provide support to those who require it.”