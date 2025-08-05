Car show to benefit Starved Rock Regional Center returns to downtown Ottawa Friday

(File photo) Partridge’s Pit Stop will host its fourth annual car show at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, at 522 W. Main St. in Ottawa, with proceeds benefiting the Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development. (Earleen Hinton)

Partridge’s Pit Stop will host its fourth annual car show at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, with proceeds benefiting the Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development.

The show will feature various classic and custom cars, offering something for car enthusiasts, collectors and casual fans alike. Organizers describe the show as a celebration of automotive history and innovation.

The event will be held at 522 W. Main St. in Ottawa.

For more information, contact Partridge’s Pit Stop at 815-433-4452 or visit the event’s Facebook page.