National Night Out events in La Salle, Bureau counties for 2025

OSF Lifeflight helicopter lands at Kirby Park in Spring Valley during the National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 . (Scott Anderson)

National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, allowing Illinois Valley residents and officers to meet in a casual and fun setting.

This year marks the 42nd observance of the event.

According to the National Night Out’s website, 182 Illinois communities observe National Night Out, including Marseilles, Ottawa, Princeton, Seneca and Spring Valley. Oglesby will host a First Responder Night, which is a similar event on the same day.

Here is the National Night Out schedule in the Illinois Valley:

Marseilles

The Marseilles Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Marseilles swimming pool, 555 Commercial St. There will be free food, swimming, waterslides, a magic show and more activities.

Oglesby

Oglesby Public Safety will present its fourth annual First Responder Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oglesby Pool, 55 Pool Dr. There will be food, swimming, a foam machine, bounce house and other activities.

Ottawa

The Ottawa first responders are teaming up for an event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peck Park, 1510 State St. There will be free food, bounce houses, face painting, prizes, music, Touch-a-Truck and other activities.

Princeton

The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Park District are teaming up Tuesday to host National Night Out at Zearing Park, South Euclid St.

The two entities are coming together in recognition of America’s Night Out Against Crime.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with hot dogs, chips and water served to attendees.

There will be a K-9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., a drone demonstration, face painting, a blood drive, tours of emergency vehicles, a visit from the Life Flight helicopter, a mobile command center and Mr. Cinnamon the Balloon Twister.

Several community partners and sponsors also contributed to the event.

Seneca

The Seneca Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Park, 200-240 E. Shipyard Rd. The event includes free food and drinks, public safety displays, a petting zoo and giveaways.

Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kirby Park, 320 S. Strong St. The event includes a free swim, a visit from K9 Erschen and Putnam County K9 Bear, OSF Lifeflight, bouncy houses, dodgeball, crime stopper face painting and more activities.