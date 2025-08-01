Illinois Valley Food Pantry partners with Starved Rock Foundation to support upcoming move to Peru

Employee Roy Greening and volunteer Lydia Kriewald pack boxes for distribution recently at the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in downtown La Salle. The pantry recently partnered with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to create a fund to finance its move to a new home on Progress Boulevard in Peru. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Food Pantry)

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry has partnered with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to create a new fund that will support the pantry’s transition to a larger facility in Peru.

According to a news release, the non-endowed agency fund will help finance the pantry’s upcoming move to the former Hoover Manufacturing building at 4133 Progress Blvd.

The relocation is expected to take place later this summer.

The partnership comes as the pantry continues to meet rising local demand. During the 2023-24 fiscal year, the pantry served more than 13,000 individuals and 5,500 families across La Salle County. It currently serves an average of 750 families each month.

“Illinois Valley Food Pantry is renowned for its resourcefulness in feeding hundreds of families every month,” SRCCF President Fran Brolley said. “We are humbled to play a small role in their noble mission.”

The new fund is intended to support both ongoing operations and the expenses related to the pantry’s move. Donations can be made online at SRCCF’s website or by mailing a check to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa, IL, 61350.

To learn more about creating a fund through SRCCF, contact Brolley at 815-326-1945 or visit the office.