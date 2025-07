Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-team selection Alyssa Zellers has chosen to continue her education at Rock Valley College in Rockford and her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Golden Eagles. Pictured at her signing ceremony are (left to right): seated – Amy Zellers, Alyssa Zellers, Colby Zellers; standing – Noah Champene, Brian Holman, Ted O'Boyle. (Provided by Seneca High School)