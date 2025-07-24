Patrick Smith named head baseball coach at Princeton

Patrick Smith (left), who was an assistant coach at Princeton High School, has been named as the Tigers' head coach. (Scott Anderson)

Patrick Smith won’t be taking a different position on the field next spring, but he will have a new title.

The Tiger assistant has been named as Princeton’s new head baseball coach, succeeding Wick Warren, who retired after nine seasons.

Smith had assumed most on-field coaching responsibilities from the third-base coach’s box to mound visits the past three seasons with Warren staying in the dugout due to health concerns.

He’s ready for his new challenges.

“I felt like i’ve grown quite a bit as a coach. Learned a lot from Coach Warren. Learned a lot from coaching in other sports here and in Kewanee. We’re excited and getting ready to go,” Smith said.

“Coach Warren let me do a lot, I think that’s helped a lot as far as in-game stuff. Being in the program, I know the kids. That part of it is as easy as it can be. It’s going to be the extra stuff that we don’t see, the behind the scenes stuff that I really haven’t had the opportunity to do that will be a pretty big challenge.”

Smith said he wants to build the numbers up in the Tigers’ program and get the freshmen out.

Athletic director Jeff Ohlson said “PHS is excited and looks forward to the direction Coach Smith plans to bring to the program.”

Smith has served as an assistant coach for football and previously in basketball.

The Tigers, who finished 10-13-1 this spring, will seek their first winning season since going 15-7 in 2022.

Smith is a 2006 graduate of Bureau Valley, named to first-team All-BCR baseball his senior year. He said would welcome the opportunity to renew the Storm-Tiger rivalry that has been put on pause.

“It’s kind of funny. Their coach, Ryan Schisler, was in my class (and played) at Morrison. We played against each other in high school. If we get the opportunity to coach against each other at different schools, and he’s at my alma mater, that’d be nice,” he said.

“It’s always special. The kids know each other and the ties I have there, it’s always a special game to me.”