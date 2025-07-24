Learn to pack the perfect snackle box at Aug. 4 workshop

A free community workshop on tips for packing snackle boxes will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug 4, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau in Princeton.

The workshop, presented by U of I Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman, will offer inspiration for various occasions, such as road trips, harvest, sporting events or a simple way to enjoy snacks, according to a news release.

The Class is free, thanks in part to a Consumer Education Grant through Illinois Farm Bureau, but is limited to 30 participants. Those interested need to RSVP by Monday, July 28, the news release said.

Class is open to adults and kids, ages five and up. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

To RSVP call the Bureau County Farm Bureau office at 815- 875-6468.